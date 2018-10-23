Try 1 month for 99¢
Dorisjane H. Casey

Doris Casey

(1919-2018)

REINBECK — Dorisjane Herwynn Casey, 99, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.

She was born June 18, 1919, in McPherson, Kan., to Charles H. and Doretta (Harms) Sandy. She married John Perry Casey Sr. on Nov. 12, 1939, at the Congregational Church in McPherson. He preceded her in death.

She graduated from McPherson (Kan.) High School in 1937. Her husband built concrete grain elevators in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, settling in Reinbeck in 1966, and Doris worked as the bookkeeper for her husband’s construction company. She also was a choir director at various churches and worked at Parkview Manor as the night charge aide and activity coordinator.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Reinbeck, where she served in a variety of roles. Doris served as a volunteer for the Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) and took calls for the Medicare Fraud Line. She was involved in the Meals on Wheels Program, the Council on Aging and the Reinbeck Friendly Seniors. Doris was honored by the state of Iowa and the United States government for her years of volunteer work.

Survived by: her daughters, Jane Rau of Summit, N.J., and Teresa (John) Parmenter of Orlando, Fla.; a granddaughter, Sandy Jane (Shannon) Morlang of Canton, Mo.; a grandson, John Henry Parmenter Jr. of Orlando; her great-grandchildren, George, Amanda Jane, Audralynn and Tiger; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Casey; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, John Perry Casey Jr.; a grandson, George Parmenter; a sister, Marilynn Voth; a brother, Charles Herbert Sandy Jr.; and a son-in-law, David Rau.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with burial in the Reinbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck.

Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Doris enjoyed doing cross stitch, crafts, and loved making homemade cards for her family and friends. She was very creative and loved using that creativity to brighten someone’s day and make them feel special. Her true joy in life came from being a devoted wife and mother to her family and serving God.

