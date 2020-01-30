Doris Wise

(1931-2020)

WATERLOO -- Doris E. Wise, 88, of Nixa, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Jan. 27, of heart complications.

She was born May 29, 1931, in Bucklin, Mo., daughter of Curtis and Lydia West. She married Keith Wise on Aug. 13, 1954.

She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1970. She taught at Devonshire Elementary School from 1971 to 1987 and then at Edison Elementary until her retirement in May 1990.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Janice Raylene (Mark) Simons of Nixa; sons Bill (Rhonda) Wise of Doniphan, Mo., and Tim (Mary) Wise of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Christy (Jason) Mars of Nixa, Nathan (Brittany) Simons of Johnston, Lindsay Wise of Iowa City, Joshua (Melanie) Wise of Paragould, Ark., and Brandon Wise of Cedar Falls; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, and a brother.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 1, in Bucklin, Mo.

Condolences may be sent to www.delaneyfuneralhome.com.

Doris and her husband moved from Waterloo in 2010 to a retirement community in southwest Missouri. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly.

