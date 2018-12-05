IOWA FALLS — Doris Lou Etta White, 90, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, Nov. 30, at the Hansen Family Hospital.
She was born April 3, 1928, in Gladbrook, to Roswell and Petra (Holden) Hanover. She was married to Joseph R. White in Nemaha on June 18, 1950.
She graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1945 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1949. She taught in Nemaha, Cambridge, United Community, Owasa, Williams, Alden and Iowa Falls. She also was coordinator for the Development Center for disabled adults in Iowa Falls for three years before retiring in 1991. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls, where she served on several committees, was active in the UMW Club, the Etude Club, sang in the choir for many years and was instrumental in starting the new bell choir. She was an Iowa Master Gardener and active with Habitat for Humanity.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Christine of Clear Lake, Donald of Houston, Texas, and Kevin (Jane Tidball) of Lakewood, Colo.; a grandchild, Daniel White of Fort Worth, Texas; and a brother, Ross Hanover of Chicago.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Kenneth; four brothers, Donald, David, Curtis and Kenneth; and a sister, Beverly.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls, with visitation an hour before the service. Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Iowa Alzheimer’s Association and the First United Methodist Church music program in Iowa Falls.
Doris was an avid gardener, loved music, singing, playing the piano, reading, sewing, bridge, feeding the birds and traveling with Joe. Doris was a wonderful cook and famous for her pecan pie and cinnamon rolls. Her gentle nature and generous smile will be greatly missed by family and friends.
