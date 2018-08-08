Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HOLLAND — Doris Marie Walters, 84, of Holland, died Monday, Aug. 6, at Creekside Senior Living in Grundy Center.

She was born Sept. 8, 1933, in Kansas City, Mo., daughter of Roy and Opal (Rothwell) Cox. She married Melvin D. Walters on July 5, 1952.

Doris graduated from East High School in Kansas City. She worked in the Grundy Center office of Dr. Jansen, then at the Conrad Clinic in general medical administration. Doris then went to work at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics as a medical secretary, retiring in 1997.

Survived by: her husband; a son, James (Donna) Walters; two daughters, Deborah (Randall) Lunde and Dianna (Larry) Flater; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and another expected; brothers Robert (Rosemary) Cox, Carl Cox and Mark (Kaylene) Cox; a sister, Barbara (Steven) Clark; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Cox.

Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother Virginia Cox; and two brothers, Leroy Cox and James Edward Cox.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Bethany Presbyterian Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home in Grundy Center.

Memorials: may be directed to the family and will be used to purchase bibles through Gideons International.

Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

In her early life, Doris was very artistic and enjoyed painting and doing crafts. She enjoyed playing the piano and family sing-a-longs. She also loved to crochet and cook for her family. However, her true joy in life came from loving and spending time with her family.

