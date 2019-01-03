Try 1 month for 99¢
Doris Tupy

(1932-2018)

WATERLOO — Doris Marie Tupy, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 31, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.

She was born May 11, 1932, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of Arthur and Helen (Vsetecka) Tupy.

Doris graduated from Calmar High School in 1950. She worked at Rath Packing Co., Headford Brothers and Hitchens Foundry Co. and Americana Nursing Home.

Survived by: a sister, Marvelene Davis of Traer; a brother, Duane Tupy of Lincoln, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Darlene Kimball.

Services: Per Doris’ wishes, there will be no services. She donated her body to the University of Iowa School of Medicine. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

