Doris Tupy

(1932-2018)
WATERLOO — Doris Marie Tupy, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 31, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born May 11, 1932, in Fort Atkinson, daughter of Arthur and Helen (Vsetecka) Tupy.
Doris graduated from Calmar High School in 1950. She worked at Rath Packing Co., Headford Brothers and Hitchens Foundry Co. and Americana Nursing Home.
Survived by: a sister, Marvelene Davis of Traer; a brother, Duane Tupy of Lincoln, Neb.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Darlene Kimball.
Services: Per Doris’ wishes, there will be no services. She donated her body to the University of Iowa School of Medicine. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.