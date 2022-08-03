 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doris Pauline Cooper Miller

Memorial Services for Doris Pauline Cooper Miller will take place on Friday, August 5th at 11:00 am at the Chapel at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, 3430 West Fourth Street, Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Arboretum, Waterloo Center for the Arts or to the American Heart Association.

