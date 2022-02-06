April 26, 1927-January 29, 2022

Doris Pauline Cooper Miller died peacefully with family at her bedside, on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Doris was born on April 26, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, to Sara Hurst Cooper and Paul Cooper. The Cooper family moved frequently during the Depression years. Doris attended four different kindergartens in one year, and lived in many different communities in the Midwest. Maquoketa, IA, Green Bay, WI and Winona, MN, were places where she made friends she remained close to throughout her life. She attended St. Mary’s College in Winona, and then began her career in radio at KWNO, Winona, and later, in Worthington, MN as radio host ‘Sally Weaver’ on KWOA.

Soon after moving to Waterloo with her parents, Doris began working at KWWL as continuity coordinator in KWWL’s offices inside the Russell Lamson building in downtown Waterloo. The offices of The Miller Agency were also there, and soon she met the man who would later become her husband, James (Jim) N. Miller. They were married at Christ Episcopal Church in Waterloo on December 29, 1953. Doris and Jim were married for 53 years, and their family grew to include five children, 23 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Over their years together, Doris and Jim’s family also included a number of well-loved dogs: a German Shorthair named Sheba; three Brittany Spaniels, named Sheba, Maddie, and Lexie; a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Charlie; and a rescued Yorkie, Roxie. Each dog became a bona fide, well-loved member of the family.

Doris was known for her extraordinary warmth, sense of humor, kindness, optimism, romanticism, generosity, determination, and above all, her commitment and devotion to her family. Her home was a welcoming, warm, and gracious place, and through her creativity, love of antiques, collecting, and gardening, she created a magical world full of color and beauty. Every year, she planted seas of tulips, irises, and daffodils, and during the many years when Doris traveled extensively, she always looked forward to returning home to see what was blooming in her gardens. Her kitchen table was often overflowing with various craft projects underway – papier maché, découpage, intricate holiday decorations, dioramas, and needlework.

Holidays were always occasions for more elaborate decorations and costumes. Dressed as Glenda the Good Witch, an astronaut, a butterfly, or another of her entourage of characters, Doris loved to delight trick or-treaters at her door on Halloween. At Christmas, she transformed her home with lights and greenery to create a magical, sparkling wonderland which especially enthralled her grandchildren. The children of her five children bestowed five different names on her, and NeeNee, Bearnee, Deenie, Nana, and Grandma were all names for the same beloved grandmother.

For many years, every week would find Doris at local Farmers’ Markets, arms full of fresh flowers, making several trips back and forth to her car to carry all the produce and baked goods purchased for her friends, children and grandchildren. She loved to read, and was for many years active in her Book Club. Jane Austen’s novels – especially, Pride and Prejudice – were her favorites, read many times over. She was also an accomplished golfer and for many years did not miss a Ladies Day at Sunnyside Country Club.

Doris was very involved in her community. She was instrumental in founding the Junior Art Gallery and was involved in the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, storing their costumes at her home for a number of years to the delight of her children whose dress-up games reached a new level of possibility. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal church and a longstanding member of Trinity Episcopal in Waterloo. Doris was also an active and supportive member of Junior League, and her PEO chapter, KS. She generously supported many national and local charities.

Doris worked for many years for Short’s Travel in Waterloo, and travelled all over the world leading trips within the U.S., and to every continent except Antarctica. Always curious about other places and cultures, she went to China as soon as it opened to the West. England, Australia and Italy were among her favorite places to visit. Doris loved to be near the ocean. Her last few trips to Italy were celebrations with dear family friends.

Through the years, her many friends, children and grandchildren, from both near and far, were frequent visitors for family gatherings and celebrations, weddings, summer vacations, and holidays. Her home held many rich memories, and Doris lived happily there, with the love and support of her daughter, Victoria Miller, and home-helper Denise Conaway.

Doris was the loving and devoted mother of five children: Amy Lockard (Ken) of Cedar Falls, IA; Mary Liebscher (Larry) of Waterloo, IA; Laura Miller (Richard Sommer) of Toronto, Canada; Jim Miller, Jr. (Adele) of Arlington, VA; and Victoria Miller of Los Angeles, CA and Waterloo, IA. She was also a loving grandmother to 23 grandchildren: Jonathan Lockard, Zachary Lockard, Thomas Lockard (Alayna), Daniel Lockard, Elizabeth Lockard, Victoria Lockard, Kathryn Lockard, Michael Lockard, William Lockard; James Liebscher, Lauren Liebscher Simon, Stephen Liebscher, Caroline Liebscher Juarez (John), Christopher Liebscher; Marissa Miller Sommer, Amelia Miller Sommer, Miles Miller Sommer; Allison Miller, Zoe Miller, Colin Miller, Lucas Miller, Adrienne Miller; and Georgiana Miller; and two great-grandchildren: Jacob Christopher Simon and Milo Lockard.

Doris was very close to her extended family and is survived by her sister Susie Frederickson (Ron) and her brother Paul Cooper (Audrey), and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Northey Miller; her sister, Betty Cooper Barth; her granddaughter, Lauren Liebscher Simon; her grandson, Zachary Lockard; and her great-grandson, Jacob Christopher Simon.

There will be a celebration of Doris’s life in late spring or early summer, in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Arboretum, Waterloo Center for the Arts or to the American Heart Association.