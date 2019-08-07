Doris Nothnagel

(1920-2019)
WATERLOO — Doris Mae Nothnagel, 98, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 14, 1920, in Traer, daughter of Newell and Julia Anne Myers Stoakes. She married Edwin J. Nothnagel on March 18, 1944, in Cedar Rapids.
Doris graduated from Campus School at Iowa State Teachers College, Cedar Falls, in 1937 (now University of Northern Iowa) and Gates Business College in Waterloo in 1938. She worked at Construction Machinery Corp. as a bookkeeper until 1947. In 1953, she went to work for Wagner Manufacturing, and worked as a Realtor, bookkeeper and office manager. In 1973, she began work at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery as general manager, retiring in 1996, but continuing on as president of the association until 2003.
Doris was a past member of Altrusa International Service Club; past member of Goodwill Industries of NE Iowa board of directors, and 2006 Goodwill Volunteer of the Year; past YWCA board member and recipient of the Cedar Valley Mayor’s Volunteer Award in 2003.
She had been a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1951, where she served as Sunday school teacher, moderator of the deacons, and received recognition from the Northeast Iowa Presbytery as outstanding senior Presbyterian in 2003.
Survived by: two daughters, Judy Weipert (James) of Spirit Lake and Jane Gulsvig (Paul) of St. Paul, Minn.; three grandchildren, Amy James, Jennifer Gulsvig and Kurt Gulsvig; two stepgrandchildren, Edwin J. Nothnagel III and Barbara Jo Creasman; three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Riley and Lily Martinkovik; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kira Barringer and Victoria Nothnagel; and a brother, Dr. Dean W. Stoakes of Salem, Ore.
Preceded in death by: stepson Edwin J. Nothnagel Jr.; a brother, Kenneth Stoakes; and a sister, Hazel Himebaugh.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Friendship Village Chapel, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to Friendship Village Auxiliary, Westminster Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
