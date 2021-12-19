Doris Marie Kilpatrick Archambault

December 7, 1924-November 20, 2021

Dori died peacefully in Marysville, WA on November 20, 2021, just before her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband, “Arch,” E.D. Archambault. Dori was the loving mother of four: Craig, Guemes Island, WA; Linda Chris (Gigi), Santa Rosa, CA; Mary, Marysville, WA; and Jon (Paulina), Oregon City, OR. She was the beaming grandma of Lydia and Elias Archambault and Chris Loomis. Her grandkids made her happy!

Dori was born on December 7, 1924, in Waterloo, IA. Her parents were Mina Marie Henry Kilpatrick and Dale Ambrose Kilpatrick. She had a sister, Jean, and a twin brother, Don (both deceased).

Dori attended Waterloo public schools, where she excelled academically and enjoyed swimming, golf and tennis. She attended Iowa State Teachers’ College (now UNI), where she studied business. Dori had a circle of close friends in her sorority. In college she met Arch; they were married and started their family. Dori, Arch and their kids lived in 7 towns in Iowa and later in Moscow, ID. When Arch retired, they moved to Monterra, near Sequim, WA. After Arch’s death, Dori moved to Mt. Vernon, WA, to be near her daughter, Mary. She lived in both Mt. Vernon and Marysville.

Dori’s two great loves were spending time with family and being in the natural world. She enjoyed gardening, watching birds and deer in her yard, and mountains, tulips and migrating bird flocks in the Skagit Valley. She loved cats, especially Buddy. She was a competitive bridge player and enjoyed conquering crossword puzzles. She was a skilled knitter and she collected blue and white Polish plates.

Dori was a fan of the Mariners and Seahawks and had great fun watching their games, often with Mary. She was frugal, had a wry sense of humor, and was reserved and uncomplaining. She loved the color blue and took pride in coordinating the colors of her clothes—she was always well put together!

Throughout her later years, Mary ensured that Dori had whatever care and assistance she needed. The family is profoundly grateful for the loving care of the kind folks at Cedar Creek Adult Family Home in Marysville—Stephanie, Brenda, Michelle, Choco, OJ, Chelle, and sweet Maxine, the house cat that always made her smile. Dori will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her! As her grandson Chris observed, “Dori was a beloved focal point of our collective attention and energy, and was a unifying presence for all of us.”

Donations in Dori’s memory may be made to the Marysville Community Food Bank, 4150 88th St NE, Marysville, WA 98270.