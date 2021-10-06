November 30, 1931-October 2, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Doris Mae Nero, 89, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Doris was born November 30, 1931, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the youngest daughter of Henry & Florence (McIntosh) Gauger. Doris earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education at Wisconsin State College in 1952, and went on to complete her Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1970.

She married John Nero on April 19, 1954, in Prairie du Chien. Doris and John settled in Cedar Falls in 1956, where they raised their two children, Kathy and Tom. Doris dedicated her career to education as a teacher and guidance counselor until retiring in 1993. Doris and John spent every summer at Lake Metigoshe, North Dakota, staying in the cabin built by Doris’s grandfather in 1908.

Doris enjoyed going to church, playing bridge and volunteering. She also loved spending time with her family and countless friends, all of whom knew better than to try to resist one of her famous homemade cookies. Doris lived in full service to God and others, a blessing to her friends and family. She will be missed the most for her sharp intelligence, devotion to family, and her positive spirit.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Kathryn Sutton and Virginia Williams. Survivors include her son, Thomas (Terri) Nero of Smithville, Missouri; her daughter, Kathleen (Gary) Grauerholz of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Jana (Rick) Morgan, Wade (Jayna) Grauerholz, John (Sherry) Nero and Mary Nero; and seven grandchildren, Claire and Kellan Morgan; Aubrey, Avery, Gavin and Logan Grauerholz; and Elliott Nero.

A visitation will be held at 9:00a.m. on Saturday, October 9th, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with services directly to follow at 10:00a.m. Mask use is highly recommended. A burial in Oak Creek Cemetery, Bottineau, North Dakota, will occur at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the John Nero Scholarship at the Cedar Falls Community Foundation, St. John Lutheran Church, or to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.