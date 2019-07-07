Doris M. Schuck

(1938-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Doris Marie Schuck, 80, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, July 3, at Creekside Living Cottages and Villas, Grundy Center, from complications of Parkinson’s.
She was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Grinnell, daughter of Merlin Daniel and Thelma Margarette (Fielder) Hickey. In October 1958 Doris married James Jansen. To this union four children Cathy, Carla, Carol and Cory, were born, and Don and Larry Heisler joined the family. The couple were later divorced. On May 18, 1985, Doris married Dennis Schuck at Dike United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Dike High School in 1956 and then attended Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo. She and Dennis made their home in Lanesboro, Minn. Doris helped Dennis with their Ag, Feed and Seed business as a bookkeeper for many years. She was also a para-educator at the community school.
She was a member of United Methodist Church in Dike, Lanesboro and Parkersburg.
Survivors: her husband; four daughters, Cathy Jansen of Dike, Carla (Mark) Williams of Forney, Texas, Carol (Garner) Koch of Wylie, Texas, and Kim (John) Dodge of Urbandale; five sons, Cory (Gail) Jansen of Trempealeau, Wis., Don Heisler of Altoona, Larry Heisler of Des Moines, Dan (Julie) Schuck of Urbandale, and Ken (Janet) Schuck of Roland; 10 grandchildren, Madison, Emily, Samuel and Brett Jansen, Eric (fiancée, Lauren) Schuck, Jamie (Michael) Lewis, Jeremy (Lisa) Schuck, Jenna Schuck, Kendall Schuck, and Keaton (Alexa) Schuck; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Addie Lewis; a sister, Jan Buskohl of Dike; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Preceded in death by: her parents; twin sister, Dorla Petersen; a brother, Wilford Hickey; a brother-in-law, Kendall Buskohl; a nephew, Mark Arends; and great-nephew, Tate Johnson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Dike United Methodist Church with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Dike. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She adored attending all of their events and was their biggest supporter at all of their activities.
