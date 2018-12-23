Doris M. Frost

(1922-2018)
TRIPOLI — Doris Marie Frost, 96, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Hillcrest Home, Sumner.
She was born Sept. 12, 1922, in rural Dunkerton, daughter of Lawrence and Alta (Goeller) Kane. On April 11, 1945, she married Edmund J. Frost at St. Francis Catholic Church, Barclay. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Doris graduated from Dunkerton High School in 1938. She and her husband farmed in Black Hawk County for 20 years before moving to an acreage south of Tripoli, where they farmed for many years before moving to Tripoli following their retirement. Doris was a full-time mother, gardener, and baker. Following Edmund’s death, Doris remained at home until moving to the Hillcrest Home in 2015.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, active in the Church Guild and Rosary Society.
Survived by: six sons, Larry (Ann) Frost of Pleasant Hill, Calif., Dennis (Mary Kay) Frost of Fairbank, Steve (Judy) Frost of Sumner, Mike (Susan) Frost of Waverly and Terry (Nancy) Frost and Duane (Michelle) Frost, both of Tripoli; two daughters, Linda (Dick) Klein of Gilbertville and Carolyn Smith of Durango, Colo.; 26 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Liza Frost; a brother, Herschel Kane; four sisters, Cleo Youngblut, Rita Schmitz, Rosemary Glassel and Daphne Angstman; and son-in-law, Greg Smith.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary, and for an hour before services Thursday, all at the church. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Doris enjoyed cross stitch, embroidery, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
