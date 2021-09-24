July 12, 1927-September 21, 2021

Doris M. Bigelow, age 94, of Waterloo and formerly of Osage and Austin, Minnesota, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday September 27, 2021, at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage, with Pastor Paul Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00, Monday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

Doris Maurice was born July 12, 1927, at Plainfield, Iowa the daughter of Ralph and Bessie (Tibbits) Sheldon. she attended and graduated from Osage High School. After graduation, she attended Iowa State Teachers College, now UNI. She taught school in rural Osage and later worked at Kolb Bakery in Austin, Minnesota. Doris married James Bigelow on September 13, 1953 at First Baptist Church in Plainfield.

James and Doris loved to travel together. Doris enjoyed sewing, crafts and visiting her nieces and nephews.

Doris is survived by her sister, Merriam Lane; many nieces and nephews and her cat, Kitty Cat.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in 2014 and four sisters.