Doris M. Allen

(1922-2020)
Doris M. (Mohr) Allen, 97, passed away peacefully in Gladbrook on August 14, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m., until the time of the services at the funeral home. Internment will be at Mapel Hill Cemetery in Rural Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Doris was born September 4, 1922 to William and Martha (Carstensen) Mohr. Doris made her mark on the world with her keen business sense, strong friendships and love of family. Doris was raised in Gladbrook, enjoyed working in the office of her father’s garage and graduated with the Class of 1939. She then attended Gates Business College in Waterloo, graduating in 1941. She began her career in the administrative office at Rath Packing Company until she married Ralph Sievers in 1942. They became parents to two children, Ronald and Patricia. The Sievers family made their home in Waterloo until 1947 when they began farming in Grant Township. Ralph died in a farm accident during the Blizzard of April 1973. Doris later worked at the Dahms’ State Farm Insurance Agency in Traer until 1978, when she married George (Gene) Allen. They made their home in Mt. Home, AR and McAllen, TX until his death in 1997. Doris permanently relocated to her hometown of Gladbrook in 2003 where she enjoyed many Corn Carnivals, family gatherings and living among lifelong friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Sievers and Gene Allen; parents; siblings, Marcella Boerm, Paul Mohr and Don Mohr; brother-in-law, John Boerm; sisters-in-law, Donna Mohr, Dorothy Mohr and Arlene Mohr; and son-in-law, Karl Wiebensohn.
She is survived by her two children, Ron (Rosemary) Sievers of Brimfield, IL and Pat Wiebensohn of Gladbrook; four grandchildren, Deann (Troy) Cook, Bryan (Shari) Wiebensohn, Eric Sievers (Treva Mazar), and Julie (Rob) Rabenstein; and six great-grandchildren, Colin and Karly Cook, Sierra and Kole Wiebensohn, and Lily and Abigail Rabenstein; and one brother, Robert Mohr.
The family requests memorials be directed to Peace UCC in Gladbrook or the Gladbrook Fire & Ambulance Service.
