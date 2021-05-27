November 1, 1956-May 25, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Doris Louise Dilger, 64, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mercy One-Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, Iowa.

Doris was born November 1, 1956, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Vern and Gertrude (Mehmen) Wubbena. She graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1975. On June 17, 1978, she was united in marriage to John Dilger at the Episcopal Church in Waterloo. Doris worked as a rural carrier for the Waterloo Courier for 35 years and most recently was employed by Waverly-Shell Rock Schools in the kitchen, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.

Doris loved the acreage and the hill that she and John lived on in Shell Rock. She enjoyed raising chickens and being outdoors. She also enjoyed working on various sewing projects. Going out to eat was a highlight for Doris, especially to her favorite place in Shell Rock, the Riverview Restaurant.