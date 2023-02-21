October 20, 1926-February 19, 2023

CEDAR FALLS–Doris Lillian Rottinghaus, 96, of the Western Home Communities, formerly of rural Jesup, IA, died Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Thuesen Cottage in Cedar Falls.

She was born October 20, 1926, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, to Edward and Dagny (Jensen) Cavanaugh.

Doris graduated from Hudson High School in 1944. She worked various jobs, including Rath Packing Co., before marrying Robert B. Rottinghaus on October 29, 1946, at Immaculate Conception Church in Blessing, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2015.

Doris led a busy life helping on the family farm, raising 13 children, volunteering at church and in the community. Since marriage she has been a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville, and the Rosary Society, St. Theresa’s Circle, for many years. When they semi-retired from farming, she acted as Vice President and Secretary/Treasurer for their home business, CleverTech, Inc. . She spent many hours packing and shipping the farm aid tools that Robert invented, sending invoices and working on Quick Books.

Doris is survived by four daughters and nine sons. Janice (Don) Sherman of Prescott, AZ; Dennis (Marleen) Rottinghaus of LaPorte City; Donna (Tim) Cunningham of Cedar Rapids; Joe (Sherry) Rottinghaus of Casa Grande, AZ; Patty (Gene) Brandt of Dike; Rick (Mona) Rottinghaus of Waterloo; Bob (Darleen) Rottinghaus of McGregor; Keith (Jane) Rottinghaus of Jesup; Chuck (Rhonda) Rottinghaus of Waterloo; Lee (Deb) Rottinghaus of Jesup; Kay (Wally) Riney of Newton; Kevin (Terry) Rottinghaus of Callender; Stan Rottinghaus of Waterloo; 33 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 15 step grandchildren; 7 step great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Collette Rottinghaus of Gilbertville.

Preceded in death by her husband; a stillborn son, Raymond; two grandsons; one great grandson; a sister, Evelyn (Roy) Cochran; two brothers, James Cavanaugh, Bob (Helen) Cavanaugh; brothers-in-law, Roderick Rottinghaus, Firmin (Alma) Rottinghaus, Gilbert (Marie) Rottinghaus, Alvin Rottinghaus; two sisters-in-law, Merce (Bob) Schrier and Alice Rottinghaus.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at White Funeral Home, Jesup, beginning with a Parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation also one hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Have time for a visit? Doris always offered food, always delicious, and whipped up from seemingly nowhere. Doris spent endless hours in her very large garden, where she thoroughly enjoyed the peace and quiet. And she loved to dance, even with her walker in her final years.