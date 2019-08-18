(1926-2019)
WATERLOO —- Doris L. Freese, 93, of Suffolk, Va., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Aug. 13.
She was born June 11, 1926, in What Cheer, daughter of Frank and Treva Holton. She married Arnold L. “Bud” Freese; he preceded her in death.
She retired from Rath Packing Co.
Survivors: her sons, Mark “Marcus” Freese of Suffolk‚ Va., and Michael (Patricia) Freese of Bloomfield; a good friend, Vivian Johnson of Waterloo; a cousin, Robin Webber; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband;a son, David Freese; and two brothers, Kenny (Rose) Holton and Gerald “Buck” (Clara) Holton.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials: to the family
Onlin condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.