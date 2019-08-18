{{featured_button_text}}
(1926-2019)

WATERLOO —- Doris L. Freese, 93, of Suffolk, Va., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Aug. 13.

She was born June 11, 1926, in What Cheer, daughter of Frank and Treva Holton. She married Arnold L. “Bud” Freese; he preceded her in death.

She retired from Rath Packing Co.

Survivors: her sons, Mark “Marcus” Freese of Suffolk‚ Va., and Michael (Patricia) Freese of Bloomfield; a good friend, Vivian Johnson of Waterloo; a cousin, Robin Webber; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband;a son, David Freese; and two brothers, Kenny (Rose) Holton and Gerald “Buck” (Clara) Holton.

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials: to the family

Onlin condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com

