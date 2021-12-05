Doris L. Crandall

She was born January 28, 1929, in Hansel, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Matie (Struthoff) Handorf. After graduating from Hansel High School, she earned a teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College, and eventually received her master’s in library science from UNI. On November 24, 1950, Doris was united in marriage to Max Crandall in Dumont. He preceded her in death on March 11, 2005. Doris worked as a librarian for UNI in the Lab School for 25 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

She is survived by: her son, Kelly (Cheree) Crandall of Cedar Rapids; her daughter, Lori (Bill) Simpson of Hudson, FL; four grandkids, Brain (Sarah) Crandall of Cedar Rapids, Leslie (John) Alvarez of North Liberty, Ashley (James) Nelson of Des Moines, and Cari (Keith) Molochnick of Blackhawk, CO; seven great-grandkids, Ireland, Tyler, Richard, Maxton, Mason, Harper and Natalie; and a half-sister, Avis (Bob) Guthart of Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Max; two sons, Kerry and Steven; a brother, Jim; and a half-brother Delmar Struthoff.Funeral services will be 11am Tuesday, DECEMBER 14, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Monday, DECEMBER 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service at church. A luncheon will be served in the church hall following the funeral. Burial will be in Dumont Cemetery, in Dumont, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Foundation or the NE Iowa Food Bank. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com