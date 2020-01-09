Doris King

(1922-2020)
WATERLOO — Doris Nyliene (Masterhan) King, 97, of Manly, died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Manly Specialty Care Center.
She was born March 7, 1922, at Central City to George Henry Masterhan and Edna Blance Grafft. She married Clifford Maroni King Sr. on June 28, 1940, at Coggon. He preceded her in death.
Doris was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her children, Donna Jean (Roger) Faught of Manly, Clifford Maroni (Beverly) King Jr. of Garner, N.C., and Ricky Ray (Peggy) King of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; brothers, Albert, Dale, Burton, Verle and Royd; and her sister, Delva.
Private family service: was held in Doris’ honor; she was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly, assisted the family.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
