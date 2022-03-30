December 3, 1937-March 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Doris Jean Oltrogge Hyman, 84, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born December 3, 1937, in Readlyn, the daughter of Edward and Helena (Wehling) Oltrogge. She attended Country School at Franklin #3, Readlyn.

On April 27, 1963, Doris married Eugene Hyman in Readlyn.

She worked at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo, A.M. Castle & Co. in Arlington Heights, IL, Shield Bantam Co. in Waverly; Iowa Securities, Banco Mortgage, Norwest E.D.S., GMAC Mortgage, and CUNA Mutual, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Waterloo for many years and, later, Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Doris enjoyed traveling, knitting, gardening, growing flowers, T.V., and helping others. They were founding members of the Hawkeye Jim Beam Bottle Club.

She is survived by: her husband, Gene of Waterloo; three sisters, Ilene Blume of Tripoli, Susan (Gaylen) Rundle of Oelwein, Jane (John) Cocuzzi of San Angelo, TX; two brothers, Delbert (LaVonne) Oltrogge of Readlyn, Phillip Oltrogge of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by: her parents, three sisters, Daphine Lundt, Iris Wilhelm, and Karen Oltrogge.

Services: will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 50703, and also an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn, Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye, Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or the donor’s choice.

Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo, Iowa 50703, is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. For more information, visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.