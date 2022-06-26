July 25, 1929-June 23, 2022

SHELL ROCK-Doris J. Thompson,92, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

Doris J. Thompson was born on July 25, 1929, the daughter of Thomas I. and Jennie (Lahr) Austin in Shell Rock, Iowa. She attended school in Shell Rock, graduating from Shell Rock High School in 1946. Doris then taught rural school in Butler County for four years. On June 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to Don C. Thompson at the United Methodist Church in Dubuque. The couple lived in Waterloo and in Illinois before moving to Shell Rock in 1962.

She was a member of the Shell Rock United Methodist Church and American Legion Post Auxiliary in Shell Rock for 84 years. Doris enjoyed reading and crochet.

Survivors are her two daughters, Gail (Steve) Rathe of Denver and Jean Lukehart of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, William (Michele) Lukehart, Lacey (Justin) Dean, Matthew (Heather Sells) Lukehart and Lindsay (Brian) Pottebaum; ten great grandchildren; and three step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Don; and three sisters, Luella Schneider, Ila Mae Doeden and Marian Doeden.

Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. The family will greet family and friends a hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Shell Rock is assisting the Thompson family with arrangements.