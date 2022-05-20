May 17, 2022

PARKERSBURG-Doris Irene Allspach, age 93, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at MercyOne, Satori, Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls, Iowa, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Christian Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be one hour before services on Saturday at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.