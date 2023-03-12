October 19, 1924-February 15, 2023
Doris Helene Rogers McCartney (98) passed away on February 15, 2023 in Waterloo, IA. She was born on October 19, 1924 in Oskaloosa, IA. A celebration of life service was held on February 23, 2023 at the Community Church of Deep River, followed by burial at the Township Cemetery.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.