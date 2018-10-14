WATERLOO — Doris Evelyn Habbena, 94, of Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Oct. 8, at Good Samaritan Center of Sioux Falls.
She was born July 30, 1924, in Fayette County, Ill., daughter of Delbert and Lula (Harrison) Whitten. Her mother died when she was 4 and the majority of her formative years were spent living with her brother, Rex, and his family, Freeda and Rebekkah, in Waterloo. At the age of 55 she was legally adopted by Freeda. She married Johannes Kruse in November 1942 shortly before he was shipped overseas in World War II. He was killed in Saipan in 1944. She married John L. Habbena on Feb. 7, 1946; he died Aug. 2, 1991.
Doris graduated from East High School in 1942. Her career was spent as a secretary in a variety of settings, ranging from a defense plant in San Diego to John Deere Tractor and Engine Works in Waterloo, and lastly in Dubuque. She retired in November 1986. She then worked part-time as an educational assistant in the Sioux Falls schools. After her retirement, Doris and John moved to their cottage on the Mississippi River in Guttenberg.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: a daughter, Patricia (Dr. Steven) Olson of Sioux Falls; a granddaughter, Sharre (Harvey) Spooner of Minneapolis; and grandsons, Nicholas Olson of Phoenix and Erik Olson of Sioux Falls; five great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Donald Spear of Garnavillo; and grandson-in-law, Monte Habbena-Apfel.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; and brothers, Derril, Vaughn and Rex Whitten; adoptive mother and sister, Freeda Whitten and Rebekkah Spear; a son, John D. Habbena; and grandchildren, Michael Habbena and Rhonda Habbena-Apfel.
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with burial at Garden of Memories. Visitation is for an hour before services Tuesday at the church. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Among her favorite activities were boat rides, family gatherings, and dancing. Nothing pleased her more than to spend a summer day on the beach, eating a hamburger or hot dog, and crunching an apple. After John’s death she split her time between Waterloo and Sioux Falls, settling in Sioux Falls in 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.