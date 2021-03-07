September 17, 1924-March 4, 2021

GLADBROOK-Doris Estella (Lynch) Tessau, 96, of Gladbrook, IA passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, IA. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Salem Church of Lincoln. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Gladbrook. The family asks that face masks are worn and social distancing is followed for the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Salem Church PO Box 170 Lincoln, Iowa 50652 or to the Iowa State Fair, Blue Ribbon Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes of Gladbrook. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Doris was born September 17, 1924 to Alva and Maymie (Hoing) Lynch on their Marshall County farm in Vienna Township. She began her education at a country school near her home and graduated from Gladbrook High School where she met her future husband. Doris and William “Bill” Tessau Jr. eloped to Lancaster, Missouri and were married on November 29, 1942. They lived and worked on their farm, located on county road T-47 near Lincoln, Iowa; retiring in 1987 and eventually moved to Gladbrook in 2008.

Doris is survived by her two sons; Craig (Linda) Tessau of West Des Moines, Ryan (Becky) Tessau of Greensboro, NC and daughter Ronda (Mike) Landt of Zimmerman, MN; six grandchildren; Melissa (Tessau) Stover (Shane Zekucia), Matthew (Lisa)Tessau, Brian (Angela) Tessau, Eric (Angie) Tessau, Chad (Mandy) Landt, Cody Landt (Amanda Minor Lumpkin). In addition, she has seventeen great grandchildren; Hunter, Ryan and Jackson Stover, Ashton Zekucia, Ben, Sam and Drew Tessau, Brandon, Myles and Brody Tessau, Nathan, Nicholas and Noah Tessau, Samantha and Wyatt Landt, Cloee and Tryten Landt. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill Tessau; her parents; two brothers, Darwin Lynch and Mark Lynch; brother-in-law, Dale Larsen; and granddaughter-in-law Heather Landt.