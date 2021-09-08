August 21, 1924-September 4, 2021

APLINGTON-Doris Elaine Harms, age 97, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the daughter of Ben and Trena (Engelkes) Wickers on August 21, 1924, in rural Grundy County, near Fern Iowa. Doris graduated from Parkersburg High School, then attended Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa. After her schooling, Doris taught in rural schools for six years.

Doris was united in marriage with Raymond Harms on January 31, 1947, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg. They lived on a farm east of Parkersburg for five years, then moved to the Harms family farm where they resided for 32 years. In 1984, the couple moved into Aplington.

Doris was a member of the First Reformed Church of Aplington, where she served as a Sunday School, Bible School and Catechism teacher. She was also a part of the Ladies Guild and Ruth Circle. Doris enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for the family, winter bus trips all across the United States, and morning coffee with friends. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.