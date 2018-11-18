Try 1 month for 99¢
DIKE — Doris E. Petersen, 89, of Dike, died Friday, Nov. 16, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Feb. 23, 1929, in Franklin County, daughter of Joe and Jeannie (Nuis) Abbas. She married Maynard Petersen on June 11, 1949, in Ackley.

She earned her BA in elementary education from the Iowa State Teachers College and taught first grade at Dike Elementary School for over 40 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Fredsville Lutheran Church.

Survived by: her husband of Dike; a son, Curtis (Verlene) Petersen of Dike; three grandchildren, Christa (Jeremy) Lotts of Cedar Falls, Lindee (Mike) Flater of Strongsville, Ohio, and Kevin (Kylie Schlee) Petersen of Cedar Rapids; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Elma Raisch of Hampton and Nedra (Marvin) Harms of Ames.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Marvin Abbas; and two sisters, Judy Bieghler and Joan Beenken.

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Fredsville Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation for one hour before services at the church. Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the Dike Public Library or Dike-New Hartford Elementary School.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

the life of: Doris E. Petersen (1929-2018)
