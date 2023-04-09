October 13, 1924-April 2, 2023

WATERLOO-Doris E. (Hawn) Bishop, age 98, passed away on April 2, 2023, at Friendship Village in Waterloo.

Doris was born on October 13, 1924, at her family’s Grundy Center farmhouse, the only daughter of Lyle and Florence (Reynolds) Hawn. She studied home economics and nutrition at ISU, where she met Glenn R. Bishop, with whom she shared a 69-year-long marriage until his death in 2016.

Doris and Glenn have three sons: Randy of Waterloo; Steve (Julie) of St. Paul, MN; and Dave (Nelleke) of Falcon Heights, MN. Doris is survived by four grandchildren: Charlie (Kim) of Eagen, MN; Anna (Matthew) Rehrig of Arlington, MA; Scott (Liz) and Mike, all of White Bear Lake, MN; and six great-granddaughters.

Doris enjoyed a fulfilling career, serving as Assistant Director of School Food Services in Waterloo for 22 years. Her service extended to the state level as President of the Iowa School Food Service Association and nationally, serving as the 1987-88 Secretary of the American School Food Service Association. Doris was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and Waterloo P.E.O. and enjoyed altar decoration, reading and travel world-wide.

Services: 11 A.M., Saturday, April 15, Waterloo First United Methodist Church with burial at 2 P.M., at Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. Visitation: 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. Friday, April 14, at Locke on 4th, Waterloo.

Memorials to First United Methodist Church.