Doris “Dody” Webber

April 18, 1935-May 31, 2023

WATERLOO-Doris “Dody” Webber, 88, of Waterloo, IA passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA, surrounded by her loving family.

Public visitation for Doris will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at the Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service South Street location. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 1204 W. 8th street, Waterloo, IA 50702. Rev. Justin Kane will be officiating services for Doris. Memorial contributions may be directed in Doris's name to her family which will be designated elsewhere at a later date. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service South Street is caring for Doris and her family.

Doris Jeanette Tann was born on April 18, 1935 in Fairbank, Iowa, the daughter of George Merle and Jesse Angela (Miller) Tann. She was raised and educated in the Waterloo School district and graduated from Waterloo East High school with the class of 1954. On May 8, 1955, Doris was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Myron Webber in Waterloo. From this union the couple was blessed with three children: Scott, Jeff and Nicole.

Doris was a hard working woman who never allowed life to break her down. She was diagnosed with breast cancer two times and both times she demonstrated her faith in God and lived out her favorite Bible verse: Philippians: 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.” Doris spent five years working at Rath Packing Plant until she started her family. After her children were born Doris found her calling for the next 23 years of her life dedicating herself as a Teachers Aid at Lincoln Elementary school. (The old Lincoln)

Doris had the biggest heart for not only her family but also her friends, students and she even volunteered reading to the blind over the radio. She loved doing crafts of all kinds, including crocheting, making personalized greeting cards that were for just about every occasion imaginable but she was famous for crafting a new Christmas ornament every year. Doris was a one of a kind woman and is going to be missed deeply by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Scott Webber, Jeff Webber and Nicole “Nikki” Webber; one grandchild: Tyler (Jasmine) Webber and their two children: Lyric and Tylir Webber; one honorary grandson: Noah Swarbrick; her four legged furry companion: Lacey the Cat; along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: James Webber; parents; 6 sisters and 3 brothers.