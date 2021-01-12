July 29, 1945-January 8, 2021

Jesup—Doris Diane LeBahn, 75 years old of Jesup, IA, died Friday, January 8, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA. She was born July 29, 1945, in Independence, IA, the daughter of Harold Fisher and LaVon (Crawford) Fisher. She graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1963. On June 14, 1984, Doris was united in marriage to Donald Fredrick LeBahn, Jr. in Charleston, WV. Doris worked 42 years for the MidAmerican Energy Company before retirement. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Jesup.

Doris is survived by one sister, Sharon Davis of Charleston, WV; 3 generations of nieces and nephews and 3 generations of stepchildren. Her parents; husband, Donald; and brother-in-law, Al Davis, preceded her in death.

There will be no public services. Doris’s cremated remains will be interred beside her husband at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, IA. Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church in Jesup or to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, was in charge of the arrangements.