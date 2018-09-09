(1927-2018)
WATERLOO — Doris Butler, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 7, at Friendship Village Retirement Center.
She was born Oct. 26, 1927, in Greene to Garth and Hazel Wright Butler
She graduated from Greene High School in 1946, attended Wheaton College 1946-47, and West Suburban Hospital from 1946-50 where she obtained her RN. Doris was a registered nurse in Eugene, Ore., for eight years. She moved back to Waterloo in 1965 where she taught at Allen College and worked as a RN at Allen Memorial Hospital. She then worked at Schoitz and Covenant hospitals where she held various management positions and served as an instructor and administrator. She retired from nursing after 37 years as the director of special services in 1987. She was a member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church.
Survived by: a brother, John Butler of Madison, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Shirley Butler of Greene; three nephews, Phil (Jeannette) Butler of Colfax, Dave Butler of Madison and Steve (Caralyn) Butler of Park View; two nieces, Janell (Frank) Wojtowicz of New Brighton, Minn., and Elizabeth (Charles) Clute, Snellville, Ga.; four great-nephews, Charles (Lydia) Clute, Jonathan Clute, Christopher Clute and Thomas Butler; and three great-nieces, Holly (Ryan) Jochims, Melinda (Nicholas) Harshbarger and Hannah Butler.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Paul Butler; a sister-in-law, Gail Butler; a niece, Kristin Butler; and a great-nephew, Dale Butler.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, with burial at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church or Friendship Village Auxiliary.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
