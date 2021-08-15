December 22, 1934-August 12, 2021

GRUNDY CENTER-Doris Ann Flater, 86, of Grundy Center, died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Arlington Place in Grundy Center, IA.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 12:30-2:00 pm at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Tom Bower officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center.

Doris was born on December 22, 1934, the daughter of Conrad and Ellen (Weseman) Flater. She graduated from Grundy Central High School in 1952. After high school, she went on to graduate from Allen Hospital School of Nursing in Waterloo, IA. She worked as a nurse and director of nursing in hospitals across the states of Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

After she retired, she moved back to Grundy Center, where she was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She loved to read and loved her pets!

Doris is survived by two nieces: Jill Stansbury and Lori Torpey, and two nephews: John and Eric Flater.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Howard Flater.

She will be missed by many friends and cousins.