October 1, 1935-June 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Doris Ann Carlson, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born October 1, 1935, in Wellsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Fred and Wilma (Kessler) Kalkwarf. On June 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to Robert Carlson in Parkersburg, IA. Doris was a homemaker and mother to four children.

Doris is survived by a son, Gary (Julie Gordon) Carlson of Waverly; a daughter, Teri (Curt) Kouri of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters, Betsy (Matt) Healy of Cedar Rapids and Kinsey Kouri of Phoenix, AZ; three grandsons: Chad Carlson, Jeremy Carlson, and Kyle Kouri of Cedar Falls; and three great-grandchildren, Denny, Mia, and Daniel Healy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, David E. and Ricky Carlson; and a sister, Carolyn Lewis.

Graveside funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Cedar Valley Memorial Garden. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.