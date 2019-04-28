{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Doris A. Westemeier, 82, of Nation Cottage, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 25, at Mercy One Cedar Falls Medical Center.

She was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Waterloo, daughter of Joseph and Margaret Schmitz Delagardelle. She married James H. Westemeier on Feb. 9, 1959, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville. He died Sept. 29, 1994.

She graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, and was employed by Midway Bank & Trust in Cedar Falls, which later became part of National Bank. She was a member of the Western Home Board of Directors for 10 years and of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Survived by: two sons, Jim (Mary) of Crosby, Texas, and Dave of Waterloo; two grandsons, Ezekiel James “EJ” Westemeier of Waterloo and Vern Nelson III of Waterloo; two great-grandchildren, Vern and Isabella Nelson of Waterloo; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Blake and Jake Brock of Houston; and her son-in law, Vern Nelson II of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Jody Nelson; three brothers, Lloyd, Gerald and Roy Delagardelle; and two sisters, Bernice Schmitz and Mary Vogel.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Doris was an avid walker and loved to work in her yard and travel.

