Doris A. Evers

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all times. If you would like to watch Doris’s funeral service livestreamed, please go to Fox Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 8:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home and then one hour preceding the service on Monday. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice and BCH Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.