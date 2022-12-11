Doretta Jean Neil was born on August 29, 1944, in Clarksville, Texas, the daughter of Nathaniel and Mable (Smith) Young. Doretta passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Martin Health Center in Cedar Falls. She loved her family dearly and doted on her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking for the holidays, shopping, biking, and water aerobics. Doretta was a secretary for Waterloo schools for over 30 years, which made her extremely missed when she retired. Doretta was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Neil; a daughter, Nisa Neil; and 2 brothers, Marvin (Janice) and Ronald Young. She is survived by a son, Tres Neil of Cedar Rapids; 2 daughters, Cherie (Matthew O’Connor) Neil of Hudson and Manina (David) Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia; 6 grandchildren, Ella and Taylor Neil, LaTorya Dial, Laken Mallory-Neil, Bryson Mallory, and Brian Mallory Jr; and a host of great grandchildren. The funeral will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 11:00 AM. The visitation will be on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Doretta will be buried next to her husband at the Keokuk National Cemetery on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM.