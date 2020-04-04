Dorathy R. (Hamm) Briden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO — Dorathy Ruth (Hamm) Briden, 93, died Sunday, March 29, at Friendship Village.

She was born in 1926 in Cedar Falls to Cecil and Charlotte Hamm. On Dec. 31, 1948, Dorathy married Marion Briden. The two were married for 71 years.

Survivors: her husband; a brother, LaVerne P. (Geraldine) Hamm of Lynnwood, Wash.; a son, Michael Lee (Bonnie) Briden of Janesville; a daughter, Sandra Briden; and a grandson, Cory Briden of Janesville.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Kenneth Hamm; and a sister, Helen Hannaman.

Services: Dorathy did not wish for any services to be held. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family, (319) 232-3235.

Memorials: to Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation, 2027 S. Union Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

