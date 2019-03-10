Try 3 months for $3
WAVERLY —- Dora Mae Hausman, 99, of Waverly, died Friday, March 8, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

She was born Nov. 21, 1919, in Waterloo, daughter of Pearl C. and Thursa Gipe Fox. She married Laurence H. Hausman on Nov. 11, 1939, in Waterloo. He died Feb. 6, 1995. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1938.

During the 1960s she worked in the Allen Hospital Coffee Shop and was a homemaker for most of her life. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and of the United Methodist Women, where she was especially active in TMAC, “Tuesday Morning at Church.”

Survivors: two daughters, Carol (Ron) Johnson of Dysart, and Kathy (B. Robert) Bremner of Sumner; six grandchildren, Mark (Joy) Bremner, Craig (Linda) Bremner, Joel (Jennifer) Bremner, Kristen (Jim) Cayton, David (Dawnell) Johnson, and Jason (Candy) Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren, Kirk (Morgan) and Jessica (Shane), Austin, Riley, Alexandra and Emma, Sam, Abby, Grace, Hanna and Eli; and five stepgreat-grandchildren, Megan and Kyle and Erin, Courtney and Emilie.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Walter and Kenneth Fox; and two infant sisters, Ella Mae and Lucille.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: to St. Paul United Methodist Church

Dora Mae also helped with election polls, pursued painting and photography, traveled winters for 13 years to Texas with Laurence and especially loved being with her family and at church. She loved giving and receiving hugs; she gave the best hugs ever.

