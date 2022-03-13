June 3, 1934-March 7, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Dora “Leona” Williams, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born June 3, 1934 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Nicholas and Clara Savage Ilax. She married Frank Williams on November 22, 1953 in Cedar Falls. He died November 23, 2002.
Leona graduated from Cedar Falls High School. She was the secretary to the President of Ranken Manufacturing Company and later employed with Joe Peterson Insurance Agency.
Survivors include: a sister, Bertha (Quenton) Henry of Cedar Falls; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: three sisters, Marie Ravn, Elaine Tessmer and Virginia Nicholas; and a brother, James Ilax.
A memorial service is planned for later in the spring with inurnment in Greenwood Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospitality House.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
