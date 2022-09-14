February 10, 1938-September 12, 2022

Donovan Ray Benson was born February 10, 1938, in Washington, D.C., son of Karl and Zella (O’Neal) Benson. He was baptized at First English Lutheran Church, Iowa City, Iowa. As an Eagle Scout, Don ushered for Cherry Blossom Festivals, the lighting of the White House Christmas trees, attended the Boy Scout World Jamboree in Niagara-on-the Lake, Canada, and hosted a Scout from Sweden in an international exchange.

Don graduated from Falls Church High School, Falls Church, Virginia. There he was Vice President of the National Honor Society, Associate Editor of the Yearbook, runner-up in 2 senior superlatives (friendliest and most likely to succeed), won the Danforth Award as a student with high moral character, and ranked 11th scholastically in a class of 261.

Don graduated from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He was president of the Lutheran Student Association on campus, and attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, where Pastor Roy Wingate encouraged him to enter ministry. Don graduated from Central Seminary, Fremont, Nebraska, with a Master of Divinity Degree. (Central later merged with 4 other seminaries becoming what is now the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.) In his second year at seminary, Don worked on weekends at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska. In his third year of seminary, he interned at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Des Moines, Iowa, with Pastor Arthur Simonsen as his supervisor.

“Pastor Don” was ordained on May 25, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Des Moines. The ceremony was a scheduled event at the Iowa Synod Convention. On June 1, 1966, Don was called to serve as assistant pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, Sioux City, Iowa. He was there for 4-1/2 years and had great admiration for his senior pastor, Russell Olson.

In 1971, Don moved to his second parish, Bethany Lutheran Church of Iowa Falls. Seven years later, he was called to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. Seven years there, Don accepted the invitation to become pastor at Fredsville Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls, and served there from 1985-1992. Don accepted his final call to Bethany Lutheran Church in Joice and Zion Lutheran Church, rural Lake Mills, Iowa.

Don retired from the ministry in 1995, to care for his mother who had lymphoma. Following her death in 2000, Don moved into Friendship Village of Waterloo where he was president of their Auxiliary. Frequently, Don was asked to present programs: fun nights, treasure hunts, skits, murder mysteries, Christmas music and seven extravagant pageants. In all, Don’s programs numbered between 40-50.

Don discovered he could make greeting cards as a hobby and he sold more than 22,000 cards! He joined Westminster Presbyterian Church of Waterloo where he was invited to sing in its choir, joining them in performances at Carnegie Hall in New York and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

When asked his favorite pastimes or interests, Don would name sports (especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and Washington Redskins), travel (he’d visited 40 states, Canada, Europe several times where he loved all countries—especially Norway and Switzerland), photography, music and playing games with friends.

Don died on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Friendship Village of Waterloo. His Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Westminster Presbyterian Church of Waterloo with visitation the afternoon prior from 3-5:00 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Burial will follow at Fredsville Lutheran Cemetery of Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to any of the parishes Don previously served or Westminster Presbyterian Church and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.