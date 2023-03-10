FAIRBANK-Donald Brandt age 79 of Fairbank passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A parish rosary will be said at 2:45 PM followed by visitation from 3:00-7:00 PM on Sunday March 12 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 AM Monday March 13 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Lunch will follow immediately after mass at the Parish Center.