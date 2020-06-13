× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1929-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Donne M. Perkins, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 10, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

He was born Feb. 16, 1929, in Waterloo, the son of Edward A. and Garcie E. (Molsberry) Perkins. He married Wanda B. Rarick on March 19, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Cedar Falls.

He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1948 and attended Harrington School of Design in Chicago. He owned and operated Perkins Interior Design and the Master’s Touch for 40 years, retiring in 1994. He was a 50-year member of Black Hawk Masonic Lodge #65 and inducted into the Cedar Falls U.S.B.C. Bowling Hall of Fame in 2006.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Becki Brimeyer of Marion and Jodie Thomas of Cedar Falls; a son, Dan Perkins of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: two grandchildren in infancy; two sons-in-law, Larry Brimeyer and Bob Thomas; brother, Berne Perkins; and two sisters, Gwen Reed and Ruth Bundy.

Services: No services are planned at this time.

Memorials: to NewAldaya Lifescapes.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

