October 14, 1960-February 6, 2022
WATERLOO-Donnalou Rachel Schwake, 61, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 6 at home.
She was born October 14, 1960, in Sheffield, the daughter of Donald and Sara Chinburg Morse. She married Stephen P. Schwake on June 25, 1983, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2014. Donnalou was a stay at home mom.
Survivors include: her children, Stephen II of Waterloo, Paul of Waterloo, Michael (Megan) of Elk Run Heights, and Melissa (Mike Meier) Schwake of Waterloo; her brother, Tom (Tonya) Morse of Spirit Lake; her sister, Cathy Duvall of Hackensack, MN.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two grandsons, Mark and Matthew Schwake; her brother, John Morse.
Services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, and also one hour prior to services both at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.