October 14, 1960-February 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Donnalou Rachel Schwake, 61, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 6 at home.

She was born October 14, 1960, in Sheffield, the daughter of Donald and Sara Chinburg Morse. She married Stephen P. Schwake on June 25, 1983, in Waterloo and he preceded her in death on April 14, 2014. Donnalou was a stay at home mom.

Survivors include: her children, Stephen II of Waterloo, Paul of Waterloo, Michael (Megan) of Elk Run Heights, and Melissa (Mike Meier) Schwake of Waterloo; her brother, Tom (Tonya) Morse of Spirit Lake; her sister, Cathy Duvall of Hackensack, MN.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two grandsons, Mark and Matthew Schwake; her brother, John Morse.

Services: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 10, and also one hour prior to services both at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

