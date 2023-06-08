April 21, 1935-May 11, 2023

Donnabelle (Donna) Springer, 88, of Peoria, AZ, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023 at home with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.

A Mass and lunch in celebration of Donna’s life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City.

Donna was not only an amazing Mom to her two children, she also spent many years working in accounting and volunteering. She enjoyed life and loved arts and crafts, interior design, playing golf, doing puzzles, going to the beach, cruising, cooking and eating good food, music and concerts, spending time with her family and friends and her pets and watching her beloved Phoenix Suns play basketball.

Donna was born in Plymouth, IA to Joseph and Mildred Majewski on April 21, 1935. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Charles City, IA. She married Ronald Springer on December 18, 1954 in Plymouth, IA and they celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary shortly before Ron’s passing on December 20, 2018. Ron and Donna spent many happy years living in Cedar Falls before relocating to Scottsdale, AZ. The two of them are now happily together again…

Donna is preceded in death by her husband Ron, her grandparents, her parents, her brothers Jerry and Tom Majewski and her sister Mary Ingersoll. She is survived by her son David Springer, her daughter and son-in-law Rhonda Jo & Shane Everitt; her granddaughter Desarae Pierce and great-grandsons Maddox and Huxson Pierce and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family of Donna wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our friends and relatives for their thoughts, prayers and support.