WATERLOO—Donna W Harman, 94, of Waterloo, Iowa, entered eternal Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born August 13, 1925, to Ernest Eugene and Florence Dorothy Besh Wheeler. Donna grew up in Waterloo and graduated from West High in 1943 and UNI with a BA in childhood education in 1947.

Donna married Eldred J. Harman on June 24, 1950, at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo; he died September 30, 2011. Eldred and Donna have two children, James R. Harman of Clear Lake and Jayne (David) Hintz of Lowden. They also have two grandchildren, Aaron Hintz and fiancé Jenny Valliere of Cedar Rapids and Sarah (Carson) Wells of Leland, North Carolina.

Donna taught elementary school in Beloit, Wisconsin, Cedar Rapids, Iowa Falls, and Waterloo. She was a pioneer in, and champion of, early childhood education. Donna served on the UNI Foundation, the UNI Alumni Board, UNI College of Education Advisory Committee, and the Regents Center for Early Development Education Leadership Council.