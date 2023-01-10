May 30, 1962-January 1, 2023

AURORA-Donna S. Newman-Koester, 60, of Aurora, IA, passed away suddenly on January 1, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Donna was born on May 30, 1962, in Vinton, IA, the daughter of Alfred D. and Francis P. (Carlson) Hettinger. She was raised on the Hettinger family farm in rural Manchester, IA with her ten siblings. Donna was a member of the graduating class of 1980 from Manchester High School. After graduating, Donna went on to work as a nurse’s aide and a cook in nursing homes around northeast, IA. On May 23, 1998, Donna married Richard D. Koester. They made their home together on a farm in rural Aurora, IA. Donna went on to start working as a Tax Analyst at H&R Block in Independence and Oelwein, IA. She was diligent at her job and quickly advanced in her certifications, allowing her to better help her customers. She really loved her job and helping people.

Donna loved spending time with her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren. One of her favorite memories includes their family trip to Mt. Rushmore with her children.

She was willing to drop anything to come to the aid of her children and grandchildren, no matter the situation. She loved every minute of taking care of her grandchildren.

Donna was very proud of her home in the country. Taking care of her animals and her pets was a part of her daily life. She also enjoyed going shopping with her family.

Donna was known by many as a hard-working woman and was never one to ask for a handout.

She is survived by her mother, Francis Hettinger, her husband, Richard Newman-Koester, five children; Rebecca (Joey Sawyer) Newman, Justin Newman, Racheall (Ahmed) Almandalawi, Renee Newman-Dekarske, and Jacob (Carly) Newman, her grandchildren; Logan Newman, Abigail Newman, Autumn Newman, Marly Newman, Evelyn & Arianna Sawyer, Seth & Olivia Dekarske, and Theodore Newman, six brothers; Delbert (Janeen) Hettinger, Ron (Shirley) Hettinger, Rod (Kim) Hettinger, Randy Hettinger, Roger (Susan) Hettinger, Dwayne (Lynn) Hettinger, and Dwight (Evelyn) Hettinger, three sisters; Diane (Bruce) Brown, Rita (Dave) Zirtzman, and Deb Vargason.

Donna is preceded in death by her father, Alfred Hettinger, and a son, James Newman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville, IA. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Masonville. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop, IA.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.