October 11, 1935-August 4, 2022
CEDAR FALLS–Donna Ruth Fitkin, 86, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo.
Donna was born on October 11, 1935, in Danbury, Iowa, the daughter of Ben and Pearl (Lister) Diment. She graduated from Waterloo West High School. On April 4, 1975, she was united in marriage to Virgil Fitkin in Cedar Falls. She was a homemaker as well as a Sunday School teacher and volunteer at Holmes Junior High.
Donna is survived by her husband, daughter, Deborah (Clif) Paulsen of Cedar Falls, three grandchildren: Sutton, Fisher, and Howard Paulsen; and brother, Ben Diment of Sigourney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Lois Sweeney.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
