WATERLOO — Donna Roney, 73 of Waterloo, formerly of La Porte City, died Sunday, Aug. 26, at Ravenwood Specialty Care.
She was born Oct. 12, 1944, the daughter of Verda (Balhorn) Dixon. She married Donald Leo Roney on May 8, 1963, in Hudson. He died in 1990.
Donna graduated from La Porte City High School in 1964. She worked as a CNA for nursing homes in Vinton and La Porte City. She also worked for Casey’s in Vinton, Evansdale and La Porte City.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: two sons, Stacy Roney of La Porte City and Jesse (Cindy) Roney of Nashville; a sister, Connie (Richard) Dilley of Solon; six brothers, Daryl (Jackie) Dixon of La Porte City, Don (Bernedette) Dixon of New Hampton, Clare Dixon of Independence, Dennis Dixon of La Porte City, Douglas (Sue) Dixon of Granger, Texas, and Steve (Theresa) Dixon of Waterloo; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Brenda Lange; and a brother, Bruce Dixon.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with private family burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Donna loved doing crafts, crocheting and listening to country music.
