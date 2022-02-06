Donna Ralston

May 16, 1932-January 28, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-Donna Ralston, age 89, of Grundy Center, IA peacefully passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center.

She was born to parents Tieman “Tim” and Lisetta “Dot” Graves Dudden on May 16, 1932, in Grundy Center and graduated from Grundy Center Community High School in 1950. Donna and Leonard Ralston were married on September 9, 1951; they lived in Grundy Center except while Leonard was stationed in Cheyenne, WY serving in the U.S. Air Force in 1952-1955.

Donna's employment history included the Grundy Café, Soil Conservation Office, Spokesman Press, Collectors News and Dudden's Men's/Boys Clothing Store. Leonard and Donna retired in 1991. She later worked at the Abels Engelkes Funeral Home, and enjoyed numerous church activities, volunteering at the Grundy Center County Hospital, and reading.

Donna was a lifelong member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church and a member of Mariners and Woman's Club of Grundy Center. While her first love was her husband and family, she thoroughly enjoyed music- playing the piano, singing in the church choir, and frequently singing for weddings and funerals. She and Leonard also belonged to the Town and County Golf Course.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, parents: Tieman and Lisetta Dudden; one son, Timothy, brother, and sister-in-law Roland and LaVine Dudden, nephew Jeffrey Dudden, Parents-in-law Elon and Alberta Ralston, sisters-in-law Darleen Harden and Susan Cosford. Brothers-in-law Kay Reynolds, Richard Shaw, Barry Cosford, Robert Berger, and Carroll Haren.

She is survived by her children: Debra Ralston of Elkhorn, NE, David (Janet) Ralston of Scottsdale, AZ, Patricia Ralston of Perrysburg, OH and daughter-in-law, Coleen Ralston of Grundy Center, IA; grandchildren: T.J. (Lacy) Ralston of Jefferson City, MO, Nick Dean of Las Vegas, NV, Eric (Heather) Ralston of Owasso, OK, Emily Dean of Omaha, NE and Emmy Ralston of Tulsa, OK; great-grandchildren: Brenden, Brock and Landon Ralston and Garrett, Makenzie, and Beau Ralston; brother: Marvin and sisters-in-law Margie Reynolds and Cheryl Berger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to 2815 N. 202 Street, Elkhorn, NE 68022 which will be designated by the family at that time. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.abelsfuenralhomes.com.

The family is very grateful and blessed by the many relatives and friends who supported her, especially during the past several months.