September 13, 1922-November 29, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Donna R. Maurer, 99, of Cedar Falls, died on Monday, November 29, 2021 at NewAldaya Lifescapes. Donna was born on September 13, 1922 in Sumner, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Lamprecht) Rosenow. She married Vaylard F. Maurer on December 24, 1940 in Waverly; he preceded her in death on December 28, 1995. Donna worked as an assembler for Hinson Manufacturing for 20 years until retiring in 2002. Her and Vaylard, along with their family, also farmed near Fairbank. She had been a member at Concordia Lutheran Church in Waterloo, where she sang in the choir. Donna enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Survived by two sons, Dennis Maurer of Waterloo and Richard (Cheryl) Maurer of Story City; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Wagner of Sumner. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vaylard; son, Burton Maurer; brothers, Lowell, Vaylard, & Rueben Rosenow; and sister, Evelyn Kafer.
Memorials: May be directed to the donor’s choice. Funeral Services: 10:30 am on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA) Visitation: 4:00—6:00 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Locke at Tower Park. Burial: Fairview Cemetery Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
